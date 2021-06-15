Lakshmi Electrical gains on resuming operations with minimal workforce

Lakshmi Electrical is currently trading at Rs. 441.20, up by 4.55 points or 1.04% from its previous closing of Rs. 436.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 456.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 456.95 and Rs. 440.00 respectively.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 475.00 on 11-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 192.00 on 10-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 475.00 and Rs. 391.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 110.04 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 36.13% and Non-Institutions held 63.86%.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems has resumed the operations with minimal workforce as per the new directives issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The company will increase the workforce as per the directives that may be issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu from time to time. The company is taking precautionary measures as per the directives issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu for COVID 19 pandemic.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems (LECS) is one of the leading manufacturers of custom-engineered control panel for Textile Machinery, Machine Tools, APFC, Energy Saver – Lighting, Compressor and many other applications conforming to International Standards.

Please share this news







