State Bank of India gains on raising Rs 3974 crore via bonds

State Bank of India is currently trading at Rs. 485.95, up by 1.05 points or 0.22% from its previous closing of Rs. 484.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 488.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 490.65 and Rs. 485.10 respectively. So far 129590 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 542.20 on 03-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 248.15 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 500.50 and Rs. 481.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 433646.87 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.62%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.87% and 7.51% respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI) has received an approval for the allotment of 3,974 Basel III compliant Non-convertible, Taxable, Perpetual, Subordinated, Unsecured, Fully Paid-up Debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as AT 1 Capital of the Bank, of face value of Rs 1 crore each, at par, bearing a coupon of 7.55% p.a. payable annually, aggregating to Rs 3,974 crore, to Bond Subscribers. The Committee of Directors for Capital Raising at its meeting held on December 14, 2021 accorded its approval for the same.

SBI is the country’s largest lender and it offers a wide range of services in the Personal Banking, Agriculture/ Rural, NRI services, SME and Corporate Banking etc.