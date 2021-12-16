Kotak Mahindra Bank inches up on launching travel credit card ‘Ka-ching’ with IndiGo

Kotak Mahindra Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1874.70, up by 6.95 points or 0.37% from its previous closing of Rs. 1867.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1890.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1890.00 and Rs. 1859.80 respectively. So far 16914 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2252.45 on 27-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1627.25 on 30-Jul-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1919.95 and Rs. 1816.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 371585.45 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 57.87% and 16.13% respectively.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) have launched travel credit card – ‘Ka-ching’. Designed for those who love to travel, Ka-ching empowers customers to spend anywhere and redeem rewards for free IndiGo air tickets. Launched under the 6E Rewards program, the Ka-ching Credit Card comes in two variants — 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL, each providing exclusive benefits and unmatched rewards on domestic and international travel.

As a part of the welcome benefits, customers of the Ka-ching credit card will enjoy a complimentary air ticket worth up to Rs 3,000. Ka-ching will enable customers to accrue accelerated 6E Rewards on all spends that can be redeemed against the purchase of airline tickets anytime with no blackout dates. Furthermore, customers will have access to other special benefits on IndiGo, including discounted convenience fee, priority check-in, choice of seat and a complimentary meal, besides earning additional rewards on dining, shopping, transport, medical bill, utilities, fuel and other major categories.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a wide range of banking products and financial services for corporate and retail customers through a variety of delivery channels and specialized subsidiaries in the areas of personal finance, investment banking, life insurance, and wealth management.