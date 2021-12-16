Deepak Nitrite rises on the BSE

Deepak Nitrite is currently trading at Rs. 2358.30, up by 13.45 points or 0.57% from its previous closing of Rs. 2344.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2369.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2369.00 and Rs. 2335.00 respectively. So far 5445 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3020.00 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 801.95 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2385.00 and Rs. 2293.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 31969.16 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 45.69%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 21.46% and 32.85% respectively.

Deepak Nitrite is planning to raise funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other instruments or security including fully/partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of non- convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares or any other eligible securities through qualified institutions placement, private placement/public issue of equity/debt securities, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the members through postal ballot and further subject to such other statutory/regulatory approvals, as applicable.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 22, 2021, to consider the same.

Deepak Nitrite is a leading manufacturer of organic, inorganic, fine and specialty chemicals.