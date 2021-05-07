StarAgri & Agribazaar donates oxygen concentrators worth Rs. 2 crore to govt hospitals in Rajasthan

Udaipur : In collaboration with StarAgri&Agribazaar, India’s premieragri warehousing and online agri-trading company, recently announced donating 300 imported state-of-the-art oxygen concentrators worth Rs. 2 crore to various state government-run hospitalsin various districts like Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Kotputli, Bharatpur , Jodhpur of Rajasthan towards India’s fight against COVID-19.The oxygen concentrators will help treat COVID19 patients who require oxygen as India faces its second surge.

Amith Agarwal, CEO, Agribazaar, said, that the country faces one of its biggest healthcare challenges due to the second surge of COVID-19.It is our moral duty to do whatever is possible to help the government, medical fraternity, and patients to come out successfully from this pandemic.”

For Agribazaar, the safety and health of its employees, customers, and communities is a key priority. It will continue its various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs across key states to contribute towards saving lives and ensuring humanity triumphs over the virus.

