Marathwada region registers 6,738 Covid cases, 168 fatalities

Aurangabad : Covid situation continues to remain grim in the eight districts of the Marathwada region in Maharashtra as the region recorded the highest spike of 6,738 Covid positive cases and 168 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities.

Details from all the district headquarters collected by UNI show that out of the eight districts of the region,Latur district was the worst-affected as it recorded the highest number with 1195 cases and 36 deaths, followed by Beed had 1437 cases 29 deaths, Aurangabad had 946 cases and 25 deaths, Osmanabad with 813 new cases and 24 deaths, Parbhani 659 cases and 24 deaths, Nanded had 661 cases and 17 deaths, Hingoli registered 128 cases and 7 deaths and Jalna 908 cases and 6 deaths.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours, 62,194 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the state, mounting the total number of infections to 49,42,736.

The state also registered 853 more deaths, taking the death toll to 73,515. Meanwhile, a record 63,842 patients were recovered in the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 42,27,940. The state’s recovery rate currently stands at 85.54 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

At present, there are 6,39,075 active patients across the state undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 centres and hospitals, they added. In view of the rising number of cases, the state government has extended strict restrictions in the state till May 15 under the initiative of ‘break the chain’, exempting emergency services.