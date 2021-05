Army Recruitment Common Entrance Exam At Jaipur And Jodhpur Stands Postponed

Common entrance exam for Army Recruitment to be held at Jaipur and Jodhpur for rally and medically fit candidates scheduled on 30 May 2021 stands postponed owing to COVID 19 situation.

Fresh dates will be intimated later. Candidates should check news papers and join Indian army website (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in) for fresh dates accordingly.

Tag : army recruitment 2021, army recruitment 2021 udaipur, army recruitment 2021 jaipur, army recruitment rally, army recruitment alwar, army recruitment 2021 rajasthan, army recruitment rally 2021, army recruitment age limit, army recruitment admit card, army recruitment after 12th, army recruitment after graduation, army recruitment age limit 2021, army recruitment application, army recruitment affidavit format, army recruitment board, army recruitment bharti, army recruitment bharti 2021,

Please share this news