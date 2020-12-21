Srinagar Police arrested drug peddler, Charas recovered

Srinagar : Srinagar Police continuing its drive against social evils, Police Party of Post Post Qamarwari, headed by Insp Ab Manan while patrolling at P. C. Depot Qamarwari Bund arrested one drug peddler namely; Younis Ahmad Matta S/o Ab Majeed Matta R/o Shah-i- Hamdan Colony Eidgah Srinagar and recovered 400 gms of charas like substance from his possession In this regard a case FIR No. 267/20 US 8/20 NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Parimpora. General public of of area have hailed the prompt Police action against the drug peddlers in the area.(CNS)

Please share this news







