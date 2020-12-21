CB Jammu Charge-Sheets Duo for Criminal Conspiracy For Cheating Gullible Youth on the Pretext of Bank Jobs

Jammu : Crime Branch Jammu produced 320 page charge-sheet, against accused duo Retired Veterinary Doctor Rehmatullah Khora age 73 years S/O late Sh. Habibullah Khora R/O Balwan Mohalla Tehsil & District Doda and Sajjad Ahmed Najjar, age 48 years S/O Late Sh. Abdul Gafar R/O H.No. 57 ward No.6, near Jamia Mohalla Kishtwar in case FIR No.14/2019 U/S 420,120-B RPC for their involvement in duping the unemployed youth of their hard earned money after hatching criminal conspiracy to cheat them by way of inducement on the pretext of arranging Jobs in J&K Bank. The charge-sheet has been produced in the Hon’ble Court of Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Thatri on 18-12-2020 for judicial determination.

According to the statement issued by CB , it meantions that a written complaint was lodged by complainant – Rattan Lal S/O Sh. Jagat Ram R/O Bhalwana Tehsil Mohalla District Doda against the afore- mentioned accused duo to the effect that he is a business man by profession and running a hardware store at Thatri District Doda for the last more than 8 years and while the accused No. 1 is retired doctor from Sheep Husbandry department and also had a Timber depot at Doda in the name and style of M/S Royal Timber Depot, the accused No. 2 is residing at Kishtwar and alleged that both the persons with criminal intention hatched criminal conspiracy to cheat him. Accused- notorious cheat Rehmatullah Khora allured the complainant that accused -Sajjad Ahmed Najjar has good relations with the higher authorities of J&K Bank and can manage job for the complainant as a clerk in J&K Bank and on the inducement of both the accused persons, complainant gave them Rs. 6.20 lacs to them on different occasions through cheques and cash.After receiving the money the accused adopted delaying tactics and later, the complainant requested them to payback the money but they didn’t pay any heed to his requests. The accused, however, gave two cheques amounting Rs 3, 50,000/- each of J&K Bank HDFC Bank respectively to the complainant but to the utter dismay of the complainant when he approached for en-cashing the amount, the complainant was given a Memo by the concerned Banks that HDFC account has been closed and J&K Bank A/c has insufficient balance. Thus, cheating the complainant and duping him of Rs. 6.20 lakhs on the pretext of providing Job of a Clerk in J&K Bank.

It adds that that receipt of the complaint a preliminary verification was initiated by Crime Branch Jammu and during the course of enquiry allegations were prima-facie substantiated.

Accordingly the instant case was registered in Crime Branch Jammu under the relevant sections of law for in-depth investigation. During the course of investigation oral, documentary as well as scientific evidence was collected and offences are fully established against the accused persons. During the course of investigation it also came to fore that Sajad Ahmed Najar is a habitual offender and has four (4) cases registered against him at P/S Kishtwar.

