Special ward at Udaipur govt hospital for corona virus patients

Udaipur : A special ward for corona virus patients has been set up at the Maharana Bhupal government hospital under the RNT medical college here. The ward is equipped with 14 beds, also a control room has been established where people can collect all information related to the disease.The special ward has been opened based on instructions from the state medical and health department which has also ordered to constitute rapid response teams at city and block levels. Each team would have two doctors and two compounders.

“We are ready to deal with any emergency situation. The special ward in the hospital is equipped with masks, vital equipments like ventilators, suction apparatus, oxygen flow meter etc There are other chambers too attached with the wards so that patients kept here in isolation do not face any inconvenience” Lakhan Poswal, Principal RNT medical college said. Meanwhile, looking at the inflow of tourists and specially those coming from China, the tourism department has also raised alert among the hotels and stay homes to keep a vigilant eye on coronavirus suspects.

The department staff too has been asked to report such cases to the control room so that timely action could be taken. According to the tourism officials, hundreds of tourists from China visit Udaipur throughout the year. As per the figures, over 15 thousand tourists from China have visited the city in past three years.