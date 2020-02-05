Show-Stopping Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Shines in Hollywood

Udaipur : A favorite amongst celebrities, Forevermark diamonds have consistently graced the world’s most important red carpets. The responsibly sourcednatural diamonds are poised to take center stage this year as DP Jewellershas designed Forevermark diamond jewelry exclusively for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Inspired by the brilliance andachievements of Hollywood’s leading women, the expertly crafted designs will be on display at the Forevermark Oscars Suite in Los Angeles for private viewings and selection by celebrity stylists.

Taking inspiration from the classic geometrical pattern and nature-inspired trend, DP Jewellers have crafted a striking pair of chandelier earrings that beautifully blends three layers of oval hoops along with a long fern-inspired leaf that cuts through the hoops in the center. Set in white gold, rose gold and beautiful Forevermark diamonds, this pair brings back the classic trend on the red carpet.

The expertly crafted jewelry on display will feature inscribed Forevermark diamonds, all of which are a unique and precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated. In the pursuit of absolute beauty, only the world’s finest craftsmen and women are trusted to cut and polish a Forevermark diamond using their skill and artistry to unleash each diamond’s own inherent beauty and brilliance.

Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark Diamonds, “We at Forevermark are delighted to see such a wonderful representation of Indiandesigns and the capabilities of our retailers being recognized on aninternational level. We meticulously pursue brilliance in innovation, craftsmanship and an amalgamation of modernity and tradition that is represented in our diamond jewellery.It would bewonderful to see these women of substance adorn Forevermark diamonds while they are being celebrated for their incredible work.”

DP Jewellers are Forevermark jewelers from Bhopal/Indore/Udaipur who will be sending their pieces for the globally renowned event. Watch out for these show-stopping pieces on the red carpet this season.