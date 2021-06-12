Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of North Arabian Sea, some more parts of south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

(Friday 11 June 2021, EVENING; Time of Issue: 1700 hours IST)

ALL INDIA WEATHER SUMMARY AND FORECAST BULLETIN

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of North Arabian Sea and some more parts of south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh and most parts of North Bay of Bengal and more parts of West Bengal today, the 11th June 2021. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through lat. 20.5°N/ Long. 60°E, Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Raisen, Damoh, Umaria, Pendra Road Bolangir, Puri, 21.0°N/88.0°E, Canning, Krishnanagar Malda and 26.5°N/88.0°E. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh and Odisha, entire West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of North Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. Southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of the country outside south Rajasthan and Kutch region of Gujarat during subsequent 3-4 days.

