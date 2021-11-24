SJVN jumps on inaugurating works of second unit of 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant

SJVN is currently trading at Rs. 28.65, up by 0.40 points or 1.42% from its previous closing of Rs. 28.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 28.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 28.70 and Rs. 28.45 respectively. So far 31351 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 33.80 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 22.45 on 24-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 29.10 and Rs. 27.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 11258.86 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 86.77%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 7.46% and 5.77% respectively.

SJVN has inaugurated the works of Second Unit of (2 X 660) 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant. The project consists of two units and that more than 50% works related to First unit have already been completed. The 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant with Ultra Super Critical Technology is being developed by SJVN Thermal (a fully owned subsidiary of SJVN).

SJVN is engaged in hydroelectric power generation originally established as a joint venture between the government and the state government of Himachal Pradesh to develop and operate the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS).