Ashok Leyland surges on planning to open 10 outlets in North Eastern parts of country

Ashok Leyland is currently trading at Rs. 135.75, up by 0.70 points or 0.52% from its previous closing of Rs. 135.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 136.85 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 137.30 and Rs. 134.50 respectively. So far 518691 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 153.40 on 16-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 87.30 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 147.65 and Rs. 130.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 39879.14 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 35.96% and 12.50% respectively.

Ashok Leyland is planning to open 10 outlets in the North Eastern parts of the country to strengthen its presence in the region and meet rising demand and inaugurated a dealership in Guwahati as part of the exercise.

The Chennai-headquartered heavy commercial vehicle maker also delivered 33 full built 4,825 trucks to cement major Dalmia Cements in the city.

Ashok Leyland, the Hinduja Group flagship company in India, is engaged in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles and related components. The company’s products include buses, trucks, engines, defense and special vehicles.