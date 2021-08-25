Six more die after consuming spurious liquor in Agra, toll rises to 10

Agra : Six more people in Agra district died after consuming spurious liquor, taking the toll to 10, family members said on Wednesday.

Police said it still needs to be confirmed whether the persons died of spurious liquor. But Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Agra, Rajeev Krishna said this cannot be ruled out.

Four men died after consuming spurious liquor in Deoria Village, family members said.

They identified the deceased as Sunil Singh (32), Tarachand (40), Ram Sahay (35), Chandraveer alias Chandu (23).

Two deaths were reported in Garhi Jahan village in the the Shamsabad area.

“First my elder brother Roop Singh died on Monday after consuming spurious liquor and after that my another brother Raju died on Wednesday morning at a private hospital in Agra,” Raj Kapur said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, family members had said four people died in Kaulara Kalan and Barkula villages after consuming spurious liquor.

Talking to reporters after visiting the villages, ADG Rajeev Krishna said police are investigating the actual reason behind the deaths and are awaiting for autopsy reports of the deceased.

However, he did not rule out that deaths may have occurred due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

Rambeti, mother of Sunil Singh, said her son had bought spurious liquor from the village.

“After consuming it, he fell ill. On Monday, his health deteriorated and began vomiting. He also complained of loss of eyesight,” she said, adding he die later in the evening.

