Shri Bajrang Alliance gains on getting nod from CSIDC for capital & interest subsidy

Bajrang Alliance is currently trading at Rs. 189.95, up by 1.85 points or 0.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 188.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 196.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 196.45 and Rs. 182.00 respectively. So far 25271 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 188.10 on 09-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 16.10 on 27-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 188.10 and Rs. 151.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 169.29 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.12%, while Non-Institutions hold 39.88% stake in the company.

Bajrang Alliance has received Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation’s (CSIDC) Raipur (Chhattisgarh) nod for capital & interest subsidy under Chhattisgarh State Food Processing Mission Policy 2079-24 lot an amount of Rs 5 crore as capital subsidy and Rs 2 crore as interest subsidy. The said subsidy to the company is for setting up of Food Processing Industries in Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

Bajrang Alliance is formerly known as Bajrang Alloys. It is recognized as one of the largest structural rolling mills in Chattisgarh, India. Bajrang Alloys rolls a complete range of products like Beams / Joists, Channels, Angles and custom built items.

