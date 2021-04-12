Infosys zooms on going to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares

Infosys is currently trading at Rs. 1477.00, up by 36.25 points or 2.52% from its previous closing of Rs. 1440.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1480.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1480.00 and Rs. 1465.55 respectively. So far 37492 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1454.00 on 09-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 604.00 on 16-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1454.00 and Rs. 1385.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 613854.71 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 12.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 56.01% and 13.78% respectively.

Infosys’ Board of Directors is going to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The outcome of the Board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion of the Board meeting on April 14, 2021, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

