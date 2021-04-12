SREI Infrastructure Finance rises as its arm gets EOI of $250 million capital infusion

SREI Infrastructure Finance is currently trading at Rs. 7.74, up by 0.72 points or 10.26% from its previous closing of Rs. 7.02 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 7.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 8.11 and Rs. 7.05 respectively. So far 1315673 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 10.15 on 01-Jul-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3.70 on 11-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 7.02 and Rs. 5.61 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 353.17 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.80%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.96% and 38.24% respectively.

SREI Infrastructure Finance’s wholly-owned subsidiary — SREI Equipment Finance (SEFL) has received expression of interest (EOI) for up to $250 million capital infusion in the company. The international private equity (PE) funds are US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore’s Makara Capital Partners. The company’s Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC) will coordinate, negotiate and conclude discussions with the PE investors to bring the capital into the business and advise the management.

Arena Investors LP is a multi-strategy investment firm with $2.2 billion of committed capital. The firm’s investment mandate is global, and also unconstrained in terms of asset class and industry. It provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations.

SREI Infrastructure Finance is one of India’s leading asset finance and leasing institutions, constantly and consistently delivering innovative solutions in the infrastructure sector. Srei, which in Sanskrit means ‘to accord credit’ has completed over thirty years and has come a long way after starting its journey perhaps in one of the most challenging environments.

