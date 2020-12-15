Seagram’s Blenders Pride Wins Three Internationally Acclaimed Awards

Udaipur : Pernod Ricard India celebrates the recognition for Seagram’s Blenders Pride at three of the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions. Blenders Pride has received the Gold Award at Monde Selection 2020, Gold Medal at The Fifty Best, and Bronze Medal at London Spirits Competition 2020.

Seagram’s Blenders Pride, a premium Indian whisky launched in 1995, is blended from Indian grain spirit and Scottish malt with no artificial flavouring. This premium whisky is the result of 160 years of great tradition of blending fine whiskies. The brand’s attributes – no artificial flavours, consistent quality and exceptional taste – have powered it to category leadership through the years.

Monde Selection distinguishes itself by being one of the only quality institute in the world to offer a global quality evaluation of spirits andliqueurs. A panel of independent experts take time to analyse each product individually on a set of up to 30 parameters that cover sensory, scientific and legal aspects of importance to consumers.Complemented by a scientific and legal approach, Monde Selection’s process goes far beyond regular tastings. The Spirits and Liqueurs jury takes time to share their knowledge and experience, analysingeach product individually. The evaluation sessions take place during a period of four months every year.

The Fifty Best held a “blind” tasting of 12 world whiskies with ten members onthe spirits judging panel. Strict tasting rules were applied.The scoring was done on a 5-point system, with 5 as the highest. Double Gold, Gold and Silver medals are awarded according to a set range of final point scores received from the judges.

The London Spirits Competition looks to recognise, reward and help promote spirits brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker. It singles out and shines the spotlight on those spirits brands that consumers really want to buy and have a clear market value for trade buyers. Winning LSC allows the trade to hand-sell the brand to its end consumer with confidence as the spirits were judged on the merits of value, package, and quality.

Commenting on the awards, KartikMohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard Indiasaid, “It is a moment of great pride for us to receive three internationally acclaimed awards for Seagram’s Blenders Pride at Monde Selection, The Fifty Best and London Spirits Competitions. At Pernod Ricard India, we have always been committed to offering the finest quality products and delivering value ahead of the curve to ourconsumers. These achievements are anaffirmationofour quality offering that caters to the aspirations of our suave consumers, whilereiterating our market position as a preferred brand for millennials.”

An iconic brand specially geared towards the contemporary, confident Indian, Blenders Pride is the leading premium whisky for Pernod Ricard India. The brand philosophy emphasizes the importance of taste – TASTE ABOVE ALL – that is truly quintessential and reflets one’s choices.

