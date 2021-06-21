Sapta Shakti Command Celebrates International Yoga Day

Jaipur : International Yoga Day was celebrated with zeal enthusiasm and vigour at various military stations of Sapta Shakti Command on 21 Jun 2021. Yoga is practiced as an integral part of a soldier’s life as it fulfils the twin purpose to be physically and mentally fit.

Yoga sessions were organised with full adherence to COVID-19 protocols and precautionary measures at Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, Kota, Suratgarh , Lalgarh and all other Military establishments in Rajasthan and part of Sapta Shakti Command in Punjab and Haryana.

The importance of discipline and harmony between the mind and the body was reinforced to all the participants who were unanimous in acknowledging the benefits of Yoga, a gift of India to the world.

The Yoga day was celebrated through online links coordinated by the Sapta Shakti Command wherein all ranks and their families participated enthusiastically and took a pledge to inculcate the ancient tradition of Yoga in their lives.

