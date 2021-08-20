Reliance Industries falls on shutting down manufacturing at Nagothane for few days

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 2168.20, down by 3.35 points or 0.15% from its previous closing of Rs. 2171.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2148.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2171.70 and Rs. 2140.00 respectively. So far 113965 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2368.80 on 16-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1830.00 on 29-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2202.00 and Rs. 2110.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1455704.62 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.59%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.20% and 11.03% respectively.

Reliance Industries has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations. Product supplies to customers will continue through available stocks and diverting from other manufacturing sites. Complex is expected to be back into normal operation from August 25, 2021.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

