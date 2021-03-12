Rajasthan Born Michelin Plate Winner Chef DAYSHANKAR SHARMA Launches Delivery & Home Dining Experience with Restaurant Heritage in London

Udaipur : Restaurants are opening slowly worldwide as due to pandemic, things got postponed due to that. Rajasthan born Michelin Plate Winner Chef Dayashankar Sharma has recently launched a delivery service and Home dining experience with his new restaurant Heritage in London that brings fine Indian food to south London postcodes. The kitchen & restaurant is led and owned by Chef Dayashankar Sharma who brings his Michelin-starred experience and gives a contemporary twist to some popular classics. Restaurant is planned to open it’s gates for guests from May 2021 following government guidelines.

Drawing on 30 years of culinary experience including Michelin-starred Tamarind and Kensington classic Zaika, Chef Sharma has created a menu celebrating traditional and authentic Indian recipes and ingredients, elevated with seasonal produce and modern cookery techniques. Trained from honing an impeccable reputation right from the beginning across 32 years of culinary experience, Chef Dayashankar Sharma has become recognized for pairing time-honored tradition with contemporary ideas and creating his food with full commitment and passion for every occasion. Chef Sharma also holds classes on Heritage recipes of India for Foreign Hospitality students in London.

Offering regional small plates, kebabs, tikkas and curry dishes with bold, signature flavours, the menu prioritises produce and provenance with highlight dishes including char-grilled truffle murgh kebab, vegetarian and vegan options such as broccoli ke kofte, and inventive Indian breads like the gruyere and chilli naan.

Executive Chef Dayashankar Sharma says, “This food is very close to my heart – I have spent many years developing dishes that my mother taught me as a child, and taken inspiration from my early career at some of the finishe establishments in India and Sri Lanka. This restaurant is about exploring the myriad cuisines of regional Indian, and sharing that heritage with our customers”.

