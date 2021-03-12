RNT only med college to have Flowcytometry machine in Rajasthan

Udaipur : Udaipur’s RNT medical college is the first college in Rajasthan to procure the high tech Flowcytometry machine(Dxflex) which is a very advanced Flowcytometer with 3 lasers and 15 parameters. It’s Applications are multifaceted as in AIDS where it enumerates lymphocyte subsets.

Lakhan Poswal, principal of the college said ” It’s use is unparalleled in blood cancers for classifying leukaemias and typying of Lymphomas. In Minimal residual disease it plays important role in diagnosis. Other uses include diagnosis of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH-CD55/CD59) ,

HLA-B27, DNA/RNA analysis, Reticulocyte analysis, Hematopoetic stem cell Analysis and HLA crossmatch.” Thus, having a role in organ transplantation. determination of resistance to chemotherapy in cancer patients and monitoring of therapy are other uses of this machine.

” Earlier the samples were sent to higher referral centres like AIIMS, New Delhi and Mumbai. Now patients will be benefitted by reasonable cost while the tests would be held free for poor patients and reduced turn around time of reports. It has been imported from USA and cost around 50 Lakh rupees.