Pil Italica Lifestyle moves up on the bourses

Pil Italica Lifestyle is currently trading at Rs. 16.60, up by 0.36 points or 2.22% from its previous closing of Rs. 16.24 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 16.33 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 17.30 and Rs. 16.00 respectively. So far 59889 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 18.00 on 12-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2.98 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 18.00 and Rs. 16.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 390.10 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.12%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.65% and 33.23% respectively.

Pil Italica Lifestyle (PILL) has been awarded with ‘ICONS 2020-21’ award by ‘The Times Group’ for extraordinary service, Innovation and dedication in the field of ‘Iconic Moulded Furniture’.

The Economic Times (ET) felicitates few selected Companies every year for their continuous innovation in their respective field. The company was one of the nominees for the award of ‘ICONS 2020-21’ for their excellent contribution and exemplary innovation in the field of Moulded furniture. The award ceremony was held on March 13, 2021, at ‘The Leela Hotel’ in Mumbai.

Pil Italica Lifestyle is engaged in the manufacturing of Plastic Moulded, Household and Industrial Articles and Moulded Furniture.

