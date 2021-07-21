Professor arrested for making derogatory remarks against Smriti Irani

Firozabad : The professor, who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani on Facebook, was on Tuesday sent to jail after he surrendered himself before the magistrate at a local court here.

Shahyaar Ali surrendered before Additional Sessions Judge Anurag Kumar and moved interim bail application.

The judge cancelled the jail plea after which the professor was sent to jail. Firozabad Police had booked Ali, head of History department at SRK College, in March for an allegedly obscene Facebook post against the women and child development minister.

