Poddar Housing gains on incorporating two wholly owned subsidiaries

Poddar Housing and Development is currently trading at Rs. 221.75, up by 1.55 points or 0.70% from its previous closing of Rs. 220.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 221.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 221.75 and Rs. 221.75 respectively.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 267.00 on 06-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 139.00 on 20-May-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 250.75 and Rs. 220.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 139.07 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 10.78% and 28.20% respectively.

Poddar Housing and Development has incorporated two new wholly owned subsidiaries companies named as Poddar Buildcon and Poddar Buildtech to carry out business of Construction and Real Estate Activities.

Poddar Housing and Development limited is an unusual real estate development company.

Please share this news







