PNB Housing Finance moves up on planning to raise funds through various modes

PNB Housing Finance is currently trading at Rs. 436.70, up by 7.20 points or 1.68% from its previous closing of Rs. 429.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 428.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 444.00 and Rs. 428.00 respectively. So far 53787 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 475.00 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 172.35 on 29-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 444.00 and Rs. 401.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7312.09 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 32.64%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 27.82% and 39.55% respectively.

PNB Housing Finance is considering raising fund by issue of equity shares and/or other securities by way of preferential issue or through any other permissible modes, as may be considered appropriate, subject to such approvals as may be required under applicable law. The meeting of the Board of Directors of PNB Housing Finance is scheduled to be held on May 31, 2021 to consider fund raising.

PNB Housing Finance is a registered housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB). They provide housing loans to individuals and corporate bodies for construction, purchase, repair and up-gradation of houses.

