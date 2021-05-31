Newgen Software Technologies trades in green on executing agreement with leading bank in Middle East region

Newgen Software Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 414.75, up by 0.75 points or 0.18% from its previous closing of Rs. 414.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 417.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 423.20 and Rs. 400.00 respectively. So far 18458 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 436.00 on 26-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 134.35 on 28-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 436.00 and Rs. 342.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2895.12 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.73%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 21.48% and 12.79% respectively.

Newgen Software Technologies has executed an agreement with one of the leading bank in the Middle East region, for supply of software licences & related services. Total size of the work order under the agreement is $5.9 million. Duration of the work order under the agreement is three years. The order is international in nature.

Newgen Software Technologies is a software products company offering a platform that enables organisations to develop applications addressing their strategic business needs.

