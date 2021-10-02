Paras Defence and Space Technologies lists with 171.43% premium on the BSE

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has debuted at Rs 475.00 on the BSE, up by 300 points or 171.43% from its issue price of Rs 175.

The scrip is currently trading at Rs 498.75, up by 323.75 points or 185.00% from its issue price. It has touched a high and low of Rs 498.75 and Rs 456.00 respectively. So far 7.40 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

The issue price was fixed at Rs 175 per share i.e. at upper end of price band of Rs 165-175 apiece.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and testing of a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions, catering to four major segments of the defence sector i.e. defence and space optics, defence electronics, electro-magnetic pulse (EMP) protection solutions and heavy engineering.

