V-Mart Retail climbs on opening five new stores in various states

V-Mart Retail is currently trading at Rs. 3665.55, up by 121.25 points or 3.42% from its previous closing of Rs. 3544.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3551.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3685.45 and Rs. 3547.40 respectively. So far 539 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4075.80 on 30-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1877.85 on 23-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3685.45 and Rs. 3458.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7126.10 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.66%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 44.24% and 9.10% respectively.

V-Mart Retail has opened five new stores in the states of Rajasthan, Tripura, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar. With this the total number of stores now stands at 368 stores as at September 30, 2021.

V-Mart Retail is one of the pioneers in setting up stores across various small Indian towns and cities. The company primarily operates in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a chain of ‘value retail’ departmental stores offering apparels, general merchandise and kirana, catering to the entire family.

