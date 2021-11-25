One 97 Communications inches up as its arm launches new feature ‘Margin Pledge’

One 97 Communications is currently trading at Rs. 1754.30, up by 1.15 points or 0.07% from its previous closing of Rs. 1753.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1768.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1875.00 and Rs. 1710.85 respectively.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1961.05 on 18-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1271.25 on 22-Nov-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1875.00 and Rs. 1271.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 116300.29 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 14.98%, while Non-Institutions held 85.02%.

One 97 Communications’ wholly-owned subsidiary — Paytm Money has launched new feature ‘Margin Pledge’. The feature will allow users to pledge their existing stocks and ETFs in return for a collateral margin that can be used for trading in stocks, ETFs, futures, and options. Investors holding a portfolio of stocks might miss out on trading opportunities due to the unavailability of funds. To address this, Paytm Money has introduced the Margin Pledge feature.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) is India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers as well as merchants.