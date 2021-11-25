TGV SRAAC surges on commissioning Chloromethanes Expansion Project

TGV SRACC is currently trading at Rs. 53.65, up by 2.35 points or 4.58% from its previous closing of Rs. 51.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 51.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 53.85 and Rs. 51.70 respectively. So far 143451 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘XT’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 66.70 on 06-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 22.60 on 10-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 53.85 and Rs. 44.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 576.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.18%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.27% and 36.56% respectively.

TGV SRAAC has completed the Chloromethanes Plant Expansion Project works and the project has commissioned its commercial production on November 23, 2021. With commissioning of this expansion, the total production capacity of Chloromethanes has increased from 125 MTs per day to 250 MTs per day.

TGV Sraac (Formerly Known as Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals) is engaged in the Business of leading producer of Chlor-Alkali products, Chloromethane and also manufactures Castor Derivatives and Fatty Acids.