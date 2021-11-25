ANG Lifesciences India touches roof on the BSE

ANG Lifesciences is locked its upper circuit limit at Rs. 547.70, up by 26.05 points or 4.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 521.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 547.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 547.70 and Rs. 544.95 respectively. So far 14960 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 800.45 on 09-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 35.75 on 01-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 550.45 and Rs. 472.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 567.78 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 71.07% and Non-Institutions held 28.93%.

ANG Lifesciences India’s board has decided to invest in the equity shares of ANG Healthcare India. Therefore consequent to the acquisition of 100% Equity stake by the company, ANG Healthcare India will become Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company of ANG Lifesciences India.

The acquisition will help company in its brand-building, domestic branding and direct marketing initiative for the purposes of staying close to the customer and to serve its vision of providing innovative and high quality products at affordable prices all across the country following ethical business practices. The company’s Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 23, 2021, has decided to the same.

ANG Lifesciences India, incorporated in the year 2006, started with the business of manufacturing and marketing of finished pharmaceutical formulation in a dosage form of Sterile Dry Powder Injection Vial.