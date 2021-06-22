NTPC zooms on reporting around 3-fold jump in Q4 consolidated net profit

NTPC is currently trading at Rs. 117.15, up by 3.60 points or 3.17% from its previous closing of Rs. 113.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 114.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 117.40 and Rs. 113.00 respectively. So far 1824603 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 121.00 on 09-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 78.10 on 14-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 120.60 and Rs. 112.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 113208.58 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.10%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 46.01% and 2.89% respectively.

NTPC has reported around 4-fold jump its net profit at Rs 4,479.22 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 1,252.44 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company marginally decreased by 0.14% at Rs 28,239.82 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 28,278.75 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported around 3-fold jump in its net profit attributed to shareholders at Rs 4,541.79 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 1,534.70 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 1.14% at Rs 31,687.24 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 31,330.25 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a rise of 36.16% in its net profit at Rs 13769.52 crore as compared to Rs 10112.81 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 3.06% at Rs 103,552.71 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 100,478.41 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 26.16% in its net profit attributed to shareholders at Rs 14,634.63 crore as compared to Rs 11,600.23 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 2.82% at Rs 115,546.83 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 112,372.58 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

