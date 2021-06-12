No Ministerial Delegation to be deputed for Tokyo Olympics

Participation of the Indian Teams and sportspersons for Tokyo Olympics 2020 is being reviewed round the clock. The Ministry has decided to depute maximum additional support staff such as coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, to optimize the performance of the athletes. Visit of any person other than athletes, coaches and support staff will be taken up only if there is any protocol requirement. In the light of the arrangement, it has been decided not to have any Ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics. An Olympic Mission Cell is being set up in the Embassy of India in Tokyo, as a single window node to provide logistic support to the Indian Contingent bound for Tokyo, so that all possible assistance is rendered seamlessly.

