Alakh Nayan Mandir partners with Standard CharteredBank to launch 3primary eye care centres (Vision centres) in Rajasthan

Udaipur : Alakh Nayan Mandirin partnership with Standard Chartered Bank and Operation Eyesight Universal today launched 3 Vision Centres, in Udaipur districtof Rajasthan to improve eye care delivery services in the needy areas. This is a part of the Seeing is Believing by Standard Chartered , a global initiative to tackle avoidable blindness and visual impairment.

These Vision Centres will be a hub for implementation of community eye health projects popularly known as “Vision Centre Based Community Eye Health Project” which will include a comprehensive door to door survey by women community eye health workers to identify those suffering from eye problems and provide them appropriate treatment at the base hospitals. Thus, enabling accessibility to quality primary eye care services to the poorest of the poor at their doorstep. The project was pioneered by Operation Eyesight and through this project more than 1,000 villages have been declared as avoidable blindness free across India.

Honourable chief guest Sh. Lal Singh Jhala, President, District Congress Committee Rural, inaugurated these Vision Centres, which are located in Gogunda, Salumbar and Vallabhnagarin Udaipur district.On this occasion, Dr. L. S. Jhala Medical Director, Dr.LaxmiJhala Managing Trustee, Ms. MeenakshiChundawat Trustee, few other dignitaries of Gogunda and few staff of AlakhNayanMandir were present.