MB hospital beds full : patients moved to private care centers

Udaipur : Even as the number of COVID-19 patients in Udaipur division is seeing a sharp increase, the govt MB hospital under the RNT medical college is fast running out of beds and hence the medical department has started moving patients to private health care facilities. According to hospital sources, some 250 cases from the entire division were admitted in the corona wards here , some have been discharged while those whose reports are negative now, are being shifted to private care.

On Saturday evening some 10 patients were taken to GBH American hospital at Bedwas. A nearby resort too has been acquired by the authorities which would be utilized to keep the medical staff in quarantine after their duty schedule in corona wards are over. The district administration has acquired services and rooms of Geetanjali and Pacific Medical colleges for the purpose.

Minister in-charge reviews situation through video conferencing

The minister in-charge for Udaipur district Master Bhanwarlal held a video conferencing with the district authorities on saturday and reviewed the situations in the wake of lockdown. He took details from the officers regarding relief and grocery distribution status to the needy families while stressing the importance for providing job to atleast 2 lakh people under the MNREGA program. The minister inquired about the status of the quarantine centers and relief camps and also asked about the availability of medical equipments, resources in dealing with present community transmission situation.