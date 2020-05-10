669 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamilnadu today

Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts reported the next highest number with 47 and 43 cases respectively. Three deaths were reported today taking the state’s total tally to 47.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of Sunday stands at 7204.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of today stands at 3839.

Cuddalore has the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 395 persons.

135 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 1959.