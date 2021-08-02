Maruti Suzuki shines on reporting 50% increase in July sales

Maruti Suzuki India is currently trading at Rs. 7076.50, up by 97.80 points or 1.40% from its previous closing of Rs. 6978.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 7066.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 7105.30 and Rs. 7061.00 respectively. So far 2786 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 8400.00 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 6130.00 on 03-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 7353.70 and Rs. 6940.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 210812.61 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.37%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.66% and 4.97% respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has reported a 50 percent increase in sales at 1,62,462 units in July 2021. The company had sold 1,08,064 units in July last year. Domestic sales increased by 39 percent at 1,41,238 units last month as against 1,01,307 units in July 2020. Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 19,685 units as compared to 17,258 units in the same month last year.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, rose to 70,268 units as against 51,529 cars in July last year. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,450 units as compared to 1,303 units earlier. Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, stood at 32,272 units last month as compared to 19,177 in the year-ago month. Exports in July were up at 21,224 units as against 6,757 units in the corresponding month last year.

Maruti Suzuki India (formerly known as Maruti Udyog) is an automobile manufacturer in India. It provides passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans. The firm also offers pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing services.

