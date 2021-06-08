Maruti Suzuki India rides high on looking at some action in mid-SUV segment for strengthening market share

Maruti Suzuki India is currently trading at Rs. 7301.95, up by 88.00 points or 1.22% from its previous closing of Rs. 7213.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 7231.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 7329.25 and Rs. 7211.50 respectively. So far 13496 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 8400.00 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 5222.00 on 12-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 7329.25 and Rs. 6926.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 220420.27 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.37%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.19% and 5.44% respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is looking at some action in the mid-SUV segment for strengthening its market share in the vertical, to sustain the firm’s current 50 percent levels in the overall domestic PV sales going ahead. Currently, the mid-SUV segment is dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the country.

Maruti Suzuki India (formerly known as Maruti Udyog) is an automobile manufacturer in India. It provides passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans. The firm also offers pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing services.

Please share this news







