Union Bank of India rises on turning black in Q4

Union Bank of India is currently trading at Rs. 35.80, up by 0.20 points or 0.56% from its previous closing of Rs. 35.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 36.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 36.90 and Rs. 35.30 respectively. So far 2348590 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 45.25 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 23.10 on 16-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 36.10 and Rs. 34.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 24434.22 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 89.07%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.03% and 5.90% respectively.

Union Bank of India has reported net profit at Rs 1329.77 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to net loss at Rs 2503.18 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 77.11% at Rs 20025.99 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 11306.99 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported net profit at Rs 1269.18 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to net loss at Rs 2713.03 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 82.14% at Rs 20902.48 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 11476.11 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the bank has reported net profit at Rs 2905.97 crore as compared to net loss at Rs 2897.78 crore for the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 88.52% at Rs 80104.19 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 42491.91 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the bank has reported net profit at Rs 2863.40 crore as compared to net loss at Rs 3120.89 crore for the previous year. Total income of the bank increased by 92.31% at Rs 83210.54 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 43268.49 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

