Man butchers wife, 4 kids to death, hangs self in Udaipur

Udaipur : In a terrifying incident, a 30-year-old man killed his wife, and four children on Thursday night and hanged himself from a tree, some meters away from his home in Holi Fala of Robiya village under Kherwara police station limits of Udaipur district.

The news of six deaths came as a shock not only for the villagers but the police and civil society which mourned the tragedy.

According to police, the man Ranjit son of Jagdish Meena was an alcoholic and jobless. Financial crisis is believed to be the reason behind the killings, police said. Superintendent of Police KailashChandra Bishnoi and senior officials went to the village in the evening to take stock of the situation.

According to the SHO Shyam Singh, the victims were identified as Kokila (28) wife of Ranjit, Jasoda (6), Lokesh (5), Ganji (3) and Guddi (9 months) whose bodies were found on two charpoys inside their kutcha house.

Ranjit’s mother Ganga told the police that in the morning she saw a pool of blood leaking out of the temporary door that was attached to the hut’s entrance. Inside, she saw her daughter-in-law and grandchildren lying dead. The woman told the police that Ranjit was under enormous stress since he had no job.

He spent all the time boozing. The couple had a fight in the night, neighbors told the police, however, since homes in tribal settlements are situated some distances from each other, no one heard any kind of noises or shouts for help.

A mobile FSL unit was called which took samples from the crime spot. Police said the man used some sharp weapon, probably an axe to kill his family. All of them were hit mercilessly on their throats.

The police team also pulled down Ranjit’s body from the tree. The man had tied a handkerchief on his face to serve the purpose of a mask, police said. The officials said extreme poverty was evident in the household.

The hut was in a bad shape with not even a proper strong door. A temporary door made of grass and wooden pieces was attached to the entrance. A portion of the house was open with no roofing either.

Villagers said, Ranjit did petty labour works but after the lockdown, he couldn’t find any job and hence spent most of the time drinking and picked up quarrels with people. The autopsies were held later evening. Kokila’s relatives arrived in the evening.