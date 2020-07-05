Mahindra First Choice Wheels achieves another milestone; digitally launches 34 used car stores in a single day!

Kapasan: Notwithstanding the current economic downturn and extended lockdowns in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) — India’s leading multi-brand pre-owned cars retailer — digitally launched 34 brand new state-of-the-art used-car stores across Tier II/III cities of 13 Indian states. All these stores were inaugurated simultaneously in an industry-first online ceremony that was live streamed on YouTube and was attended by industry stalwarts, existing dealer partners and the top brass of the Mahindra Group.

The grand digital launch featured various interactions between existing dealers and those who’ve come on board. The newly launched store in Kapasan under the name of BNR Automobiles will offer all the facilities and services that the MFCWL brand represents including used-car sales, 118-point inspection to quote and buy the actual car value for a consumer looking to sell their car, warranty on Mahindra Certified used car, easy finance and hassle-free RTO transfer.

“The launch crystallizes MFCW’s reputation when it comes to innovation and its business building credentials. At a time when the prevailing sentiment is that of wait-and-watch, MFCW is on an aggressive expansion spree through the launch of new stores, business models and technology investments. The company believes that it is only through these actions that the hitherto unorganized industry can be efficiently organized. The next big step for the company is to open 100 dealerships in 100 days and the stage for that has already been set,” said Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

In an extensive survey conducted during the lockdown, MFCWL found that people across the country were now prioritizing their health and safety and hence were willing to invest in a pre-owned car. Moreover, attractive finance offers and reduced disposable income has resulted in a surge in the demand for used or pre-owned cars. An affordable personal vehicle is becoming the need of the hour and MFCWL, with this nationwide dealership launch, has tapped into that demand.

“We are happy to be associated with Mahindra First Choice and look forward to use their brand, strong digital presence and offerings like used car certification and Warranty to expand our business rapidly,” said Mr. Bhupesh Kumar Soni, owner of Mahindra First Choice franchise BNR Automobiles

For MFCWL, this launch is yet another feather in its cap. As a pioneer in the used-car industry in India and one of the largest players in the sector, MFCWL’s unique model relies on its technological strength, a fine blend of its online and offline assets, and deep domain expertise in the used car space. The company has already placed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all its dealerships, who are now fully equipped to handle customers during this pandemic.

To allay any hygiene and sanitization concerns among their customers with regards to their new purchase, MFCWL will provide a sanitation kit with each car sold at its stores. The kit will contain 2 face masks a pair of gloves, car disinfection spray and hand sanitizer along with a step-by-step manual on the process to be followed, to sanitize a vehicle.