20 cops including DSP home quarantined after PITA accused tests positive in Udaipur

Udaipur : Some 20 police personnel including a deputy rank officer and a circle inspector were instructed to stay home quarantined , after a Delhi based woman arrested under PITA ( The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act) recently, turned out to be positive for the novel corona virus on Saturday in the city. The cops led by three women deputy rank officers had on July 1, raided highway hotels in three different locations of the city and arrested total 19 persons including 4 women, their agents and clients. All the arrested ones were tested for corona and on saturday, one of the woman’s report was positive.

As the report came, the police department swung into action and alerted the team which had arrested the positive tested woman from a hotel under Sukher police station area. DSP Chetna Bhati, Sukher SHO Rameshwar Dhadeech and cops from Sukher, Ghantaghar police stations and police line were asked to quarantine themselves. ” The entire team would stay home quarantined for some days and if anyone develops any symptoms of the virus, would be required to give samples for testing” DSP Bhati told Udaipur Kiran. Among the team were some 8 women constables who had come in contact with the infected woman and the cause of concern is that if anyone of them had contracted the infection, many more including their family members too would be at risk of being infected further.

According to sources, the arrested woman was granted bail by a local court on July 2 and she left for Delhi the same day. The police is trying to contact the woman to inform her about the report and to get her admitted in a hospital.

The increasing number of positive cases among accused those being arrested is becoming a cause of concern for the police as cops who are involved in the arrest too have to be quarantined as precautionary measure. Recently, after an accused in a dacoity conspiracy case was tested positive and 9 cops from Goverdhan Vilas police station who arrested the gang, were quarantined soon after the report came.