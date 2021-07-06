Light to moderate rainfall recorded in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur : Light to moderate rainfall occurred in some parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours with the maximum of 6 cm recorded in Ajmer”s Rupangarh and Banswara”s Danpur.

Mangaliawas (Ajmer) and Kanwas (Kota) recorded 5 cm rainfall each. Jamwaramgarh (Jaipur) recorded 4 cm rainfall while a few more places recorded below 4 cm rains.

Karauli was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature in Dholpur, Sriganganagar, Pilani and Jaisalmer was 42.6 degrees Celsius, 42.4 degrees Celsius, 42.3 degrees Celsius and 40.2 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the MeT department here.

The northern limit of the Southwest Monsoon is constant in Barmer, Dholpur and Bhilwara districts and it has not advanced further for the last several days because of unfavourable weather conditions.

The monsoon is likely to activate in the remaining parts of Rajasthan after July 10 if the conditions are favourable, according to a forecast.

