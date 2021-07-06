Trust Mutual Fund files offer document for Dual Advantage Fund – Series I (Tenure around 3 year 2 months 3 year 8 months )

Trust Mutual Fund has filed offer document with SEBI to launch a close-ended hybrid scheme named ‘TRUSTMF Dual Advantage Fund – Series I (Tenure around 3 year 2 months 3 year 8 months)’. The New Fund Offer price is Rs 1000 per unit. Entry load and Exit load will be nil. The scheme offers only dividend options for investment and seeks to collect a Minimum Target Amount of Rs 20 crore. Trust Mutual Fund has filed offer document with SEBI to launch a close-ended hybrid scheme named ‘TRUSTMF Dual Advantage Fund – Series I (Tenure around 3 year 2 months 3 year 8 months)’. The New Fund Offer price is Rs 1000 per unit. Entry load and Exit load will be nil. The scheme offers only dividend options for investment and seeks to collect a Minimum Target Amount of Rs 20 crore.

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked by 85% Crisil Composite Bond Fund Index & 15% FTSE Global Multi Asset Index. The minimum application amount is Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1.

