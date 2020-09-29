Life returns to normal in South Rajasthan, NH-8 resumes full operation

Udaipur : Peace prevailed in Udaipur and Dungarpur on Monday and there were no reports of any sporadic violence from any parts of the region that had been hit by the ferity of agitating tribal candidates since four days. The stretch that had been affected due to the stir between Bicchiwada and Kherwada on the National Highway-8 was completely cleared of all the obstacles and let open for free vehicular movement. Two companies of Rapid Action Forces that arrived from GandhiNagar, Gujarat on Sunday night inspected the stir affected area and is stationed in Bichhiwada while additional forces and RAC battalions too are deployed here to prevent any untoward incident. Meanwhile, Dungarpur SP Jai Yadav said the protestors have backtracked from the Mahapadav site and Kankri Doongri hill has been completely vacated. For the past 20-days, hundreds of tribal youth had been camping on a hill top demanding that the vacant 1167 seats under Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) in their area be filled by ST candidates. Their protest turned violent on Thursday evening, after these candidates of a teachers’ recruitment examination laid siege on the highway, pelted stones and torched vehicles over their demand to fill vacancies in the unreserved vacancies with the Scheduled Tribe-category candidates.

On Monday, Dungarpur police took out peace marches in Sabla and Aspur towns. ” This was done to assure the public that the stir and crisis is over and law and order has been restored. Volunteers under the Gram Rakshak Dal and Police Mitra schemes too have been activated and asked to report to us in case of any slightest suspicious movement in the area” Yadav told Udaipur Kiran.

The SP said during the 4 days stir, 30 cases have been registered in Bicchiwada and Sadar police stations of Dungarpur, 44 men have been arrested while 400 persons have been accused for charges of assault, torching vehicles, loot and damage to public property etc. The officer said seven-eight policemen were injured in sporadic incidents of violence while around 20 vehicles were torched. An estimation of loss of property is yet to be made, he said.

Meanwhile, internet services remained suspended on Monday in the entire Dungarpur district and city. In Udaipur too, the district administration gave relaxation to the city dwellers by permitting internet services in the municipal limits however, in the rural areas, people suffered due to the netbandi. In Rishabdeo and Jhadol peace prevailed and no untoward incident was reported throughout the day, On Sunday both the places had witnessed aggression, stone pelting and torching of vehicles etc. In Kherwada, life resumed to normalcy gradually as many shops and commercial establishments resumed work after two days of complete bandh. Though the non tribal communities are still apprehensive, however,authorities and public representatives assured the residents of safety and security.