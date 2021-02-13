Lieutenant General Ps Minhas Takes Over Command Of Konark Corps

Jaipur : Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal has handed over the reins of Konark Corps to Lieutenant General PS Minhas. Lieutenant General Anil Puri during his tenure of one year led Konark Corps to greater heights of professionalism.

Lieutenant General PS Minhas was commissioned into the Central India Horse. During his service career spanning four decades, he has held prestigious Command, Staff and instructoral appointments both in India and abroad.

Lieutenant General PS Minhas hails from a complete services background. He is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun where he was awarded the coveted “SWORD OF HONOUR” for the best all-round performance in his course.

He has served with the United Nations Force in Lebanon on the Israeli border and has attended the prestigious National War College Course at Washington DC. He is M.Sc in Defence and Strategic studies in India and M.Sc in National Security Strategy from Maryland, USA. Earlier in his outstanding career, he has commanded an Armoured Brigade and an Armoured Division. He has also served as a Brigade Major of a Frontline/Sensitive Brigade in the Kameng Sector of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

Prior to his new assignment, he was the General Officer Commanding of Madhya Bharat Area whose area of responsibility spanned six States in Central India. His handling of the Madhya Bharat Area during the COVID-19 pandemic is indeed praiseworthy.

On assuming Command of Konark Corps, he exhorted all ranks to focus on operational preparedness and combat readiness with realistic training to achieve an outstanding level of military professionalism.

Please share this news







