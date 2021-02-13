Youth tonsured, made to wear women’s clothes, molested in Dungarpur

Udaipur : Three persons including a woman have been arrested in connection to a case where a youth was held hostage for three days, tortured, molested and made to wear women’s clothes in Dungarpur district. The accused tonsured the youth, made him wear garland of chappals and forced him for oral sex.

The incident is four months old which was settled as per social customs, however, the victim reported a police case when the accused people released shocking video clips of the incident on social media recently. A case under sections 458, 323, 354, 365, 342, 504, 147 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against 8 persons.

“We have arrested 2 persons who have been sent to judicial custody while 1 was arrested on Friday. Teams have been formed to look out for the remaining accused persons” Banshilal Patel, SHO Dowra police station told Udaipur Kiran.

The officer said last year on September 28, a youth named Javana resident of Ramgarh had eloped with one Asha wife of Ambalal of EintaliPal village. Javana’s wife had died and he had an affair with Asha who went away leaving her family.

Asha’s husband and his relatives who were enraged, went to Ramgarh and kidnapped Javana’s younger brother and held him hostage for 3 days in their home. Ambalal, his father Bhura, mother Gama and five other persons tortured the youth. They shaved off his head, made him wear female clothes.

The videographed the incident where a mock marriage was held and the victim was forced to touch feet of the perpetrators who kicked and hit him. He was also forced for oral sex. Later, after community intervention, the two parties agreed to settle the dispute for an ex gratia of 3.5 Lakh rupees and Javana paid a compensation of 2.80 Lakh rupees for eloping with the married woman. However, the perpetrators made the video clips of the incident viral and thus the cruelty was known.

