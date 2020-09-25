Kotak Partners Rajasthan Royals; LaunchesMyTeam Card – Special Cricket Edition Debit&Credit Cards

Udaipur : Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) today announced that it is the official partner of Rajasthan Royals, and launched MyTeam Cards – a specially designed range of Debit and Credit Cards. This season, fans of India’s beloved sport are getting yet another reason to rejoice as, now, they can own a specially designed Cricket-themed Debit and/or Credit Card of their favourite team – Rajasthan Royals.

The Kotak CricketEdition range of Debit and Credit Cards feature striking team visuals of the players, the Rajasthan Royalslogo & watermark, and the official team colours making the card a must-have for all passionate followers of the game as they cheer on theirfavourite team.

Puneet Kapoor, President – Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak MahindraBankLtd. said, “India’s much loved annual festival that marries sports and entertainment is underway and with great delight we announce Kotak’s partnership with Rajasthan Royals. Kotak’s Cricket Edition range of debit and credit cards – MyTeam Cards, will spice up the season even further, giving millions of ardent Rajasthan Royals supporters a unique opportunity to own a small piece of their team and display their fandom in a unique way.”

Jake Lush McCrum, COO, Rajasthan Royals said, “We’re pleased to have Kotak Mahindra Bank join as one of our partners. Kotak is one of the leading banks in India and we have enjoyed their innovative approach to this partnership. We’re always looking to get closer to our fans through our activations and products, and the credit and debit cards from Kotak are a brilliant opportunity to do this. Kotak will also benefit hugely from our large and growing fan base, with more deeply engaged customers.”

While, Kotak customers can choose their preferred MyTeam Debit Card by visiting the Kotak MyImage Gallery on the website, net banking or mobile banking, Kotak credit card customers can avail MyTeam Credit Cards from net banking and mobile banking. Non-Kotak customers can also apply for the MyTeamDebit Card by opening a Kotak savings account and then selecting their favourite image.